Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 620,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 102,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eastern Platinum Trading Up 18.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of C$41.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

