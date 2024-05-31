Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.80 and last traded at C$146.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$145.25.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.57 million for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 85.30%.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Economic Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

