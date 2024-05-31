Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 32.6% in May

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Edible Garden as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Edible Garden stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 241,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $510,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.25. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($10.80) EPS for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

