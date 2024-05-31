Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 96,542.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Edison International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.