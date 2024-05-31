Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,397 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

EW stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. 1,872,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

