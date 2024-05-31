Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.52

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 1754346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

