Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Element Solutions by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 561,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 489,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. 74,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

