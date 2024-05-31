Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 6.9% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $86,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $821.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,470,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,671. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $422.06 and a one year high of $826.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $768.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

