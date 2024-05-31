EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells C$166,219.02 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) Director David Johnson sold 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$166,219.02.

CVE:EMX opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.79. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$2.92.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.27 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.2488647 earnings per share for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

