enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Large Volume Increase

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,245,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,276,160 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $4.78.

EU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $894.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in enCore Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

