Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 28,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,169% from the average daily volume of 2,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Energean Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
