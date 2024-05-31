Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) versus Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Financial Survey

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Energem alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 96.00 Bloom Energy $1.33 billion 2.83 -$302.12 million ($1.35) -12.33

This table compares Energem and Bloom Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Bloom Energy -22.27% -19.32% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energem and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 1 8 9 0 2.44

Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $15.64, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Energem.

Summary

Energem beats Bloom Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

(Get Free Report)

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.