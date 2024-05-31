Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.34

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$9.35. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 305,066 shares changing hands.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.21.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

