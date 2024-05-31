Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.15

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.15 and last traded at C$27.24, with a volume of 19440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.67.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$302,810.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$302,810.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total value of C$45,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,792.50. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

