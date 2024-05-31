Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 581,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,786,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

