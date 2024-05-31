EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) EVP William E. Jordan Sells 35,000 Shares

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQT Trading Up 1.3 %

EQT opened at $41.20 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 231,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 519,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,223,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.