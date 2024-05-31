EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 62,450.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of EQT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

