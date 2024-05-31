Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,924,615.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,050,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, May 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $309,244.96.

On Thursday, May 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,968.87.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,066. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

