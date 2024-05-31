Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 8,384 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,637,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,936. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $217.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

