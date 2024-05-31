Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 32,747 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,747 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,461,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

