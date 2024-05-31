Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 40,172 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 1.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $43,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,466. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

