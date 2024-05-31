Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in YETI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Trading Up 2.4 %

YETI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

