Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,659 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

SNPS stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.80. 1,901,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,972. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.33 and its 200-day moving average is $548.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.