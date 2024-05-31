Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,659 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
