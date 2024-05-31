Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 91,161 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 269,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 880,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,802. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Insider Transactions at Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

