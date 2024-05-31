Evoke Wealth LLC Has $11.45 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,405 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,606,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

