Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,529. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

