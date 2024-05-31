Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 417,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,926. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.