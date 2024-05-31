Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,393. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

