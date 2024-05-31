Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $77,297,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $56,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 4,459,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -257.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

