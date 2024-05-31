Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,423,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.31. 2,372,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,908. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

