Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

ECL traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,219. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.