Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 452.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $820.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,437. The firm has a market cap of $779.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $422.06 and a twelve month high of $826.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $768.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.