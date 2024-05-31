Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 14,782 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

