Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

