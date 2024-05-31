ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $4,510,587. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. On average, analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

