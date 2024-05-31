Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EXFY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,553,122.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,488.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,553,122.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 831,799 shares of company stock worth $1,258,169 and have sold 812,672 shares worth $1,444,580. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

