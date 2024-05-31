Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.