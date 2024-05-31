Fairfield University Purchases 6,867 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fairfield University boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 22.5% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairfield University owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,155. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

