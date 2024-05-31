FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

FFBW Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

FFBW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.