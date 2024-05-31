Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $295.69

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.69 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.93). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 534,385 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,823.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.27.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

