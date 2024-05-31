Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of FLDB opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

