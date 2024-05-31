Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 80 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $254.08 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

