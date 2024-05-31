Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 72.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 82.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Sempra by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 159,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 76,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $74.42 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

