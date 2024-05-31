Fiduciary Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average of $191.02. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

