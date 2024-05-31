Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

