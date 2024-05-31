Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after buying an additional 864,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

