Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 104 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.07 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

