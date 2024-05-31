Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

