FIFTHDELTA Ltd Sells 1,032,988 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032,988 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for about 7.5% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $48,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,090. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

