Financial Comparison: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $108.78 million 19.78 $12.44 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $387.10 million N/A -$9.62 million ($0.50) -27.66

Analyst Ratings

Cadeler A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping -2.49% -2.89% -1.63%

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S



Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Grindrod Shipping



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities. Its customers include shipping companies, mining companies, commodity trading houses, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk (MI) Limited.

